Pete Davidson will reportedly spend 50 hours with NYFD after reckless Beverly Hills crash

Pete Davidson is being allowed to complete community service in his native New York, according to reports.

Pete Davidson was ordered to complete more than 50 hours of community service, as well as traffic school, after an incident in which he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home, according to a report.

Prosecutors had charged the “Saturday Night Live” alum in June with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to court records.

Las week, the Los Angeles Superior Court ordered Davidson to complete a diversion program, which requires 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school, according to TMZ. Davidson is allowed to complete the community service hours in New York, where he lives, and plans to do so with the New York Fire Department.

Advertisement

His father, Scott Davidson, worked for the department and died on Sept. 11, 2001, in the attacks on the World Trade Center.

If Davidson completes his program, the criminal offense will not be entered into his record, TMZ reported.

Davidson’s attorney Josh Sandler and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The crash took place in the late evening of March 4 in a residential area of Beverly Hills near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. Officers found a wrecked dark-colored four-door Mercedes-Benz and a damaged city fire hydrant, Beverly Hills Police said after the incident. Photos from the crash scene showed a trail of tire marks along one home’s lawn and cracked wooden panels on the side of the house as well as shredded shrubs.

There were no injuries in the crash, and no arrests were made.

Advertisement

Police declined to name the vehicle’s occupants, but TMZ, which first reported the collision, said Davidson was behind the wheel and fellow actor Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger seat.

Police previously said they did not believe the driver was impaired but suspected a high rate of speed was the main factor in the crash.

In August 2014, Davidson was cited for speeding in Virginia, traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to court records, which list the actor under “Pete Waters-Davidson” (his mother’s maiden name is Waters). The Staten Island native appeared in traffic court several months later, where he was ordered to pay $114 in fines.