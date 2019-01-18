After a rain-soaked, chilly week, temperatures as high as 80 and high surf are forecast

Thursday’s storm was the finale in a series of winter systems that dropped a significant amount of precipitation in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. The storms drenched the San Gabriel Dam, north of Azusa, with 8.47 inches of precipitation. The Getty Center was hammered with about 6.21 inches of rain, while Malibu received 3.63 inches. In Orange County, Huntington Beach received more than 5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.