A Yemeni mother was separated from her dying child because of the travel ban. Months later, they've been reunited

The international arrivals terminal at San Francisco International Airport was packed Wednesday with dozens of people who came to support the arrival of a Yemeni mother who had been separated from her dying son.
Shaima Swileh was separated from her family for months under the Trump administration’s travel ban as they sought care for her boy, Abdullah. The State Department granted the waiver Tuesday morning after the family's story quickly spread across social media.
“This is a difficult time for our family, but we are blessed to be together,” the boy’s father, Ali Hassan, told reporters in the terminal.
The 22-year-old said the ban has hurt both Yemeni and American families.
“It needs to end,” he said to applause.
In a scene reminiscent of the throngs who poured into airports across California last year, some in the terminal Wednesday evening held signs in English and Arabic protesting the ban. Many were Yemeni Americans.
“We have families,” one sign read. “Remove the ban.”
“No ban, no wall,” another said.
Two-year-old Abdullah was born in Yemen and traveled to the United States with his father a few months ago to receive treatment for a degenerative brain disease. Both are American citizens, said the Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR.
When the parents realized Abdullah needed better care than what was available in Yemen, they had to travel to Cairo, where Hassan could petition for Swileh to receive a visa. The request was denied.
In October, they applied for a waiver. Hassan flew on to California with their son while Swileh waited for a decision.
Members of Congress penned a letter to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo this week asking that the government expedite its decision on a waiver.
Visa waiver applications are decided on a case-by-case basis, according to the State Department. There are three criteria outlined in the proclamation for a waiver: that denying entry would cause the applicant hardship, entry would not pose a threat to the national security or public safety of the U.S., and entry would be in the national interest.
The Trump administration was forced to revise its original travel ban order twice since its rollout in January 2017 to resolve legal problems over due process, implementation and exclusive targeting of Muslim nations.
In June, the Supreme Court upheld the modified ban. The current version covers five Muslim-majority nations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — as well as North Korea and some government officials from Venezuela.