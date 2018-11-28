McDonald’s customer angry about ketchup assaults manager, police say

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an assault on a McDonald's manager in a dispute over ketchup.
Mayra Berenice Gallo of Santa Ana was arrested at an undisclosed residence Tuesday, according to a statement from the Santa Ana Police Department.
Gallo ordered food at the drive-through of the restaurant at 1439 N. Bristol St. about 11 p.m. Oct. 27 and got upset about ketchup packets, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
“She didn't get her ketchup or enough ketchup so she takes it on herself to go through the employee entrance and confronts the manager and the manager says, ‘Hey, you have to go outside,''' and then the beating erupted, Bertagna said.
The suspect pummeled the manager until a man walked into the restaurant, “intervenes and takes the [suspect] out of there,'' Bertagna said.
Gallo was booked into Santa Ana jail on an assault warrant.