Jury orders Mongols motorcycle club to forfeit logo trademarks

The jury in the case returned this week to hear a day of testimony and arguments from prosecutors and the Mongols’ defense attorney on the forfeiture issue. The panel had to decide whether the logo was linked closely enough to the crimes for which the Mongols organization had been convicted to warrant forcing the club to forfeit the trademarks to the U.S. government. After two days of deliberating, they decided there was, in fact, a tight nexus between the image and one of the criminal charges the club faced — conspiracy to commit racketeering — said a spokesman for U.S. Atty. Nicola Hanna.