North Hollywood teacher’s aide suspected of sexually abusing half a dozen children

A teacher’s aide at a North Hollywood elementary school was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children, authorities said.
Lino Cabrera, 27, could face charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd or lascivious acts on a child, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
He is being held in lieu of $850,000 bail, according to jail inmate records.
Inappropriate behavior by Cabrera was reported at Oxnard Street Elementary School on May 16, police said. The LAPD’s Sexually Exploited Child Unit determined that six children at the school, ages 10 and 11, had been abused.
Cabrera has worked at the school for nearly 10 years, said Barbara Jones, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Unified School District. His job description included assisting teachers in working with individuals or small groups of students.
School staff members were alerted of the arrest Monday. Cabrera was removed from the school in May when the initial allegations were made, and parents were notified about the report, Jones said.
“While recognizing that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, these allegations are extremely upsetting, and we take them very seriously,” Jones said. “We will remain vigilant in protecting our students from those who would do them harm. We expect every person in Los Angeles Unified to fulfill their commitment to keep our students and schools safe.”
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call detectives at (213) 486-0580.