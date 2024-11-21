California barber charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated men, his whereabouts unknown

A Bay Area barber has been charged with sexually assaulting at least two men but is suspected of assaulting as many as 20 who were severely intoxicated, according to authorities.

Police say evidence shows Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla, a 34-year-old Mountain View resident, may have assaulted 20 different men who were intoxicated or passed out at the time, according a Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Police are searching for Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orl, who is charged with sexually assaulting two men. (Mountain View Police Department)

One assault involved a kidnapping, authorities said, alleging that Sarceno Orla videotaped the assaults.

Sarceno Orla has fled, authorities said, and law enforcement is seeking information about his whereabouts. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

“There was a sexual predator in our community, and we thank the Mountain View Police Department for identifying him,” Santa Clara Dist. Atty. Jeff Rosen said in a release. “With the help of courageous victims, investigators, and the public we will soon have him in custody to keep him from ever hurting anyone again.”

The Mountain View Police Department launched an investigation in July after speaking with a man who said he woke up injured after having drinks with Sarceno Orla, officials said. Another victim said that Sarceno Orla was his barber and he passed out after having beers with him.

Sarceno Orla was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in August; he posted $250,000 bail after his arrest, authorities said, and his whereabouts are now unknown.

According to the investigation’s findings, the assaults date back to 2018, and in those incidents the victims were intoxicated at the time. Police are still working on identifying more alleged victims.

Anyone who has been victimized has been asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at (650) 903-6618.