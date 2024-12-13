L.A. County girls’ soccer coach had hundreds of images of child porn, prosecutors say

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman announced Friday that Justin Yasutake, a teacher and girls’ soccer coach, has been charged with possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including images of a minor under 12 years old. Yasutake worked as a youth soccer coach in the city of Arcadia and other school settings in L.A. County.

A 39-year-old teacher and girls’ soccer coach in Arcadia was charged Friday with possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, prosecutors announced, and authorities say they’re concerned he may have victimized girls in his care.

Justin Akio Yasutake, of Pasadena, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being in possession of child or youth pornography. According to prosecutors, Yasutake knowingly had possession of images that showed child sexual abuse, including 10 or more images of a prepubescent minor or a minor who was under the age of 12, according to the charging documents.

Authorities received a tip about Yasutake on Nov. 11, according to the Arcadia Police Department. The tipster said that someone sent suspicious messages over social media asking about juvenile girls. The person also sent lewd videos.

Police used a search warrant to probe his electronic devices on Nov. 12 as part of their investigation. He was eventually arrested.

“Child pornography will not be tolerated ... and individuals who exploit children will be vigorously prosecuted, especially when they are educators who hold positions of trust in the community,” said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman in a statement.

Authorities believe there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact authorities. Yasutake has been a girls’ soccer coach for about 20 years and has been possibly exploiting girls during that time, the Arcadia Police Department announced in a news release.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5188. Anonymous tips can be made by phone at (800) 222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.