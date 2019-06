Plan to phase out pepper spray this year at L.A.'s juvenile halls hits a potential snag

The county’s Office of Inspector General released findings in February showing that probation officers — who supervise more than 7,000 youths in mostly at-home settings as well as those in detention facilities — have engaged in a pattern of inappropriate and avoidable uses of pepper spray in recent years. Detention officers didn’t always allow youths to rinse their eyes and skin after being sprayed, forcing at least one child to do so in a toilet, according to the inspector general’s report.