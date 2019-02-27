Worst flooding in decades expected as Russian River rages

►One of the worst in Guerneville was in 1995. That year, the river crested at about 48 feet, 16 feet above flood stage. The Times reported then that there were mass rescues: “Many of those forced to flee Guerneville said they were caught off guard by the river’s rapid rise…. Some left by small craft, floating past debris as they sought higher ground. Others boarded 2½-ton National Guard transport trucks that drove through the floodwaters. One even hitched a ride on a trash bin floating by.”