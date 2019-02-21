Snow in L.A.: Here’s what it looked like from West Hollywood to Pasadena

Parts of Southern California are having a snow day — or at least a few snow minutes — as a cold storm dropped snow levels unusually low.
Communities including Malibu, West Hollywood, Pasadena and Northridge got hit with a bit of snow Thursday. But very little of it was sicking to the ground.
The last time it snowed in Los Angeles was in January 1962, according to Los Angeles Public Library archives. During that storm, heavy snow fell in the mountains and high deserts and dusted parts of downtown and West L.A. Most of the city snow, however, melted quickly.