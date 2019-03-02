Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark will not face criminal charges

Two Sacramento police officers who shot a black man after mistaking his cellphone for a gun will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Saturday, a decision likely to spark protests in the state capital and propel legislation for stricter use-of-force laws.
Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert said Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet acted legally when they fired 20 rounds at Stephon Clark, 22, last March after chasing him into his grandmother’s backyard and apparently confusing his iPhone for a weapon. The incident prompted large protests and fueled statewide police reform legislation that led to a new transparency measure allowing greater public access to law enforcement records.
Many in the black community had previously said they did not expect Schubert to charge the officers. Sacramento braced for more unrest, despite heavy rain, over the weekend as word of the decision spread.
SeQuette Clark, the mother of Stephon Clark, said at a news conference after the district attorney’s announcement that “it was homicide” and the officers should be charged.
She said of the justice system: “It’s not for us. It’s not for the black community. I feel shame on the D.A.”
Pastor Les Simmons, of the group Sacramento Area Congregations Together, said on Capital Public Radio that he was "heartbroken" by the decision and called on the city to keep the two officers from policing the streets again.
"I think our community is really hurting right now," he said. "This is not the justice the community was looking for."
The district attorney’s decision has created "outrage" in the community, Sonia Lewis, of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, said in an interview on Capital Public Radio. She said she is "not surprised by the results whatsoever but ever so vigilant to want to see progress in this city."
Lewis said she was going to the police department to meet with other activists. She said her group plans to challenge elected officials in the coming days.
"This is only the beginning," Lewis said. "If we are truly here to seek accountability and transparency we are going to have to stay in the faces of those who were elected to power."
It’s “just another day of being black in a community that doesn’t believe black people’s lives matter,” community activist Berry Accius said before the announcement. “So of course we will go out and stand accordingly.”
Clark was shot March 18, 2018, after police answered a 911 call about vandalism. Mercadal and Robinet responded and were directed to Clark by a deputy in a Sheriff’s Department helicopter who spotted Clark allegedly breaking a sliding glass door in a nearby backyard, then jumping a fence into his grandmother’s property. The two officers pursued him, firing 10 shots each after one officer yelled that Clark had a gun. Clark was hit at least seven times.
A second review of the incident by state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra likely will be released “soon,” according to his spokeswoman, though not today. The Sacramento Police Department requested the state Department of Justice assessment to allay community concerns about the impartiality of the investigation.
Ed Obayashi, a lawyer and Plumas County sheriff’s deputy who consults statewide on use of force, said Schubert’s analysis was a reflection of current case law and that the decision against filing charges was legally sound.
“It would be a complete abuse of prosecutorial powers if she did,” he said. “There is no way they can prosecute this beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, said in a recent interview with The Times that he believes Mercadal and Robinet should face charges.
“The police department failed,” Clark said.
Clark’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city seeking up to $35 million in damages. Stevante Clark also has become a vocal advocate for police reform and is supporting Assembly Bill 392, which would make it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Law enforcement unions have put forward their own bill, Senate Bill 230, which would address use of force through policies and training.
Other faith leaders were preparing their response Saturday morning and are expected to release four demands later this afternoon, asking the city to fire the officers, grant the city police commission investigative powers, adopt a local use-of-force policy that mirrors AB 392 and for the city to endorse the legislation.
“You can have all the transparency you want. If you have no accountability, it’s worthless,” Clark said. “I can see you doing wrong, but if I can’t hold you accountable for your wrongdoings, what’s the point of me even seeing you do wrong?”
