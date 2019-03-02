Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark will not face criminal charges

Clark was shot March 18, 2018, after police answered a 911 call about vandalism. Mercadal and Robinet responded and were directed to Clark by a deputy in a Sheriff’s Department helicopter who spotted Clark allegedly breaking a sliding glass door in a nearby backyard, then jumping a fence into his grandmother’s property. The two officers pursued him, firing 10 shots each after one officer yelled that Clark had a gun. Clark was hit at least seven times.