Can Trump take back California’s high-speed rail money? A look at the battle ahead

The letter alleged that California was failing to comply with provisions that required it to spend matching funds and said the state had fallen $100 million short of requirement. It also asserted that the state would miss the 2022 deadline to complete 119 miles of construction in the Central Valley and that the state’s financial reports could not show that it was making reasonable progress with what was being delivered. It also said Newsom’s speech represented a “retreat” from the goals set forth under the grant.