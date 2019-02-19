Don Newcombe, former Dodgers great, dies at 92

If he hadn't made the majors as a pitcher, he might have gotten there with his bat. Although he was a natural right-hander, he swung left-handed, and very effectively. He hit better than .300 in four of his 10 seasons, had a .271 career average and 15 home runs, seven of them — still a National League record for pitchers — in 1955, the year he also went 20-5 and the Dodgers won their only World Series in Brooklyn. Not many pitchers are called on to pinch-hit, but Newcombe was one of them.