Dodgers celebrated at White House for 2024 World Series title by Trump

The Dodgers visited the White House on Monday as players, coaches, staff and ownership were hosted by President Trump in a 20-minute ceremony in the East Room honoring their 2024 World Series title.

The team stood behind Trump as he gave remarks, acknowledging Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, manager Dave Roberts, Kiké Hernández, among others. Later, Clayton Kershaw offered remarks on behalf of the team and presented a jersey to the president.