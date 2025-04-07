Advertisement
Dodgers celebrated at White House for 2024 World Series title by Trump

President Donald Trump, right, greets the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani during a ceremony to honor the team at the White House.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

WASHINGTON — The Dodgers visited the White House on Monday as players, coaches, staff and ownership were hosted by President Trump in a 20-minute ceremony in the East Room honoring their 2024 World Series title.

The team stood behind Trump as he gave remarks, acknowledging Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, manager Dave Roberts, Kiké Hernández, among others. Later, Clayton Kershaw offered remarks on behalf of the team and presented a jersey to the president.

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw during a ceremony to honor the team at the White House on Monday.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

