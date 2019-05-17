Advertisement

Grumpy Cat dies; internet sensation ‘helped millions of people smile all around the world’

By Associated Press
May 17, 2019 | 4:30 AM
Grumpy Cat poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanor became an internet sensation, has died, her owners said Friday.

Posting on social media, the 7-year-old feline's owners wrote that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and "passed away peacefully" Tuesday "in the arms of her mommy."

Her owners said "Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough."

The cat's real name was Tarder Sauce, and she rose to fame after her photos were posted online in 2012. She had more than 2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on Twitter.

Her website says her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of dwarfism.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Limited, and the cat made numerous appearances, including commercials.

