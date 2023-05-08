Disneyland’s Nutmeg has died. Toast the feral feline with eponymous cocktail

A feral cat that lived at Disneyland and inspired a secret cocktail at Magic Key Terrace has died, according to local news reports.

Nutmeg, an orange cat that was part of the permanent group of felines allowed to live at the park in exchange for their pest-killing proclivities, was frequently seen at Disney California Adventure, according to Disneyland News Today.

The cats have attracted a cult following, with more than 110,000 followers on Instagram.

The allegiance between theme park and feline visitors may go back to the days of Walt Disney, who, some say, first discovered scores of cats in Sleeping Beauty Castle and refused to have them killed.

At night, the cats venture out, and an estimated 200 cats prowled through Disneyland and neighboring California Adventure Park in 2010.

Instead of evicting the cats, Disneyland’s animal wranglers worked to control the feline population by spaying and neutering the adult cats and finding homes for all kittens born in the resort. The cats ate at permanent feeding stations installed throughout the two parks.

Disneyland representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how many cats currently reside in the park and what their accommodations are.

In Nutmeg’s memory, guests can still enjoy the secret beverage named in the feline’s honor at Magic Key Terrace.

The cocktail is made with dark rum, half and half and raspberry flavoring, and features cinnamon and nutmeg on top, according to the Disney food blog. It costs $16.

Times staff writers Emily Foxhall and Hugo Martín contributed to this report.