Texas billionaire and former presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at 89

H. Ross Perot, the diminutive Texas billionaire who ran twice for the White House as an independent candidate, died Tuesday, according to a family spokesman. He was 89.
Perot died after a five-month battle with leukemia, said James Fuller, a representative for the Perot family.
Perot was an unlikely White House candidate, saddled with a voice and ears easily caricatured by TV comics, and no political campaign experience before he launched his third-party bid. His legacy includes adding the phrase “that giant sucking sound” to the American political vocabulary,
In his 1992 campaign, Perot captured nearly 19% of the popular vote but Democrat Bill Clinton won the race against the incumbent president, George H.W. Bush.
Perot’s down-to-earth personality, combined with public perceptions that he was a straight-talking independent, appealed to voters who disdained the perfectly calibrated quotes and focus groups of professional politicians and their consultants.
He formed the Reform Party in 1995 and mounted another insurgent presidential bid in 1996, but that one fell far short of the 1992 effort, ending his run on the national political stage.
“In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action. A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors,” Fuller said in a statement.
Perot was an early tech entrepreneur who founded his first company, Electronic Data Systems, in 1962 with $1,000 in savings.