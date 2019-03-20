Norman Hollyn, USC professor, film editor who worked on ‘Sophie's Choice,’ dies at 66

Born May 11, 1952, in New York, Hollyn graduated from Stony Brook University and got an early break in the film world working as an assistant sound engineer on “Lenny,” the 1974 Lenny Bruce biopic. It was heady company for a young editor. The film’s director was Bob Fosse and the lead actor was Dustin Hoffman. He also worked as an uncredited apprentice editor on Sidney Lumet’s “Network,” the 1976 media satire that went on to win four Academy Awards.