What discoveries did these editors find while working on Oscar-contending films?

There are as many truisms about editing a film as there are filmmakers. Some directors prefer a hands-off approach, letting the editors cut as they see fit; others get in on the ground floor to focus on every shot; still others shoot every possible angle, planning to create the film in the edit suite. Yet because of the fluid nature of moviemaking, the editing process isn’t just where the film gets made, but often remade, rethought and rejiggered.

Part of an editor’s job, says “Napoleon” co-editor Claire Simpson, “is being the psychiatrist in the room. You see a director’s vulnerabilities at the same time as their strengths.”

Whatever their process, the edit room is also full of surprises — adjustments have to be made to tone, angle and sometimes even character choices. Here are five stories from this year’s award season films where editors (and their directors) found ways to pull magic out of reshoots, VFX — and sometimes seemingly thin air.

Margot Robbie stars in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)