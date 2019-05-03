Peter Mayhew, the towering Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ films, dies at 74

Standing at 7 feet 3, Mayhew was originally cast as the fierce, furry sidekick and co-pilot to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo owing entirely to his imposing physicality. Desperate to find someone in England who would be taller than Darth Vader, played by 6-foot-6 bodybuilder David Prowse, George Lucas found Mayhew, who had been working as a hospital orderly when he was discovered by a year earlier and cast in the role of the Minotaur in Ray Harryhausen’s fantasy film “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.”