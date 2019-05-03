Peter Mayhew, the towering Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ films, dies at 74

Peter Mayhew, who brought the Wookiee warrior Chewbacca to life in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died at age 74.
The British actor’s family announced his death on social media, saying that he had died Tuesday at his home in North Texas. No cause was given.
“He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth,” Mayhew’s family wrote in a statement. “But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film.”
Standing at 7 feet 3, Mayhew was originally cast as the fierce, furry sidekick and co-pilot to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo owing entirely to his imposing physicality. Desperate to find someone in England who would be taller than Darth Vader, played by 6-foot-6 bodybuilder David Prowse, George Lucas found Mayhew, who had been working as a hospital orderly when he was discovered by a year earlier and cast in the role of the Minotaur in Ray Harryhausen’s fantasy film “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.”
Mayhew did not supply Chewbacca’s distinctive growl, which was created by “Star Wars” sound designer Ben Burtt by combining field recordings of bears, lions, badgers and other animals. But he brought the character to life physically, whether battling stormtroopers alongside Solo or playing chess against R2D2 on the Millennium Falcon, drawing some inspiration for how the Wookiee should move by studying monkeys. Chewbacca’s signature head tilt, Mayhew once said, grew out of the actor’s need to constantly duck to fit under doorways.
Mayhew portrayed Chewbacca throughout the original “Star Wars” trilogy, in 1977’s “A New Hope,” 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” and for decades afterward became a beloved staple on the “Star Wars” fan convention circuit.
Mayhew reprised the role in the 2005 prequel “Revenge of the Sith” and, despite dealing with health issues that at times left him wheelchair-bound, donned the Chewbacca suit and mask a final time for the 2015 sequel “The Force Awakens” before handing off the character to Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo.
“He was the gentlest of giants,” Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, wrote of Mayhew on Twitter. “A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly. I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him.”
Mayhew is survived by his wife, Angie, and three children.