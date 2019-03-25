Rafi Eitan, legendary Israeli spymaster who helped capture Adolf Eichmann, dies at 92

The 1960 operation to capture Eichmann in Argentina and bring him to trial in Jerusalem was the Mossad's most historic mission and remains one of the defining episodes in Israel's history. His trial brought to life the horrors of the Nazi "Final Solution," which followed Eichmann's blueprint for erasing the entire Jewish population of Europe. Eichmann was convicted in 1961 of war crimes and crimes against humanity. He was hanged the following year — the only time Israel has carried out a death sentence.