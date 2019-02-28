Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption indictments

“Corruption charges are ridiculous,” Netanyahu’s personal spokesman Ofer Golan said. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received nothing from Elovitch and gave him nothing. Walla's coverage was negative and got worse before the elections. All decisions regarding Bezeq were approved by all responsible regulators and the PM acted flawlessly, as the Ministry of Justice stated in an official document. Claiming two and a half online articles constitutes bribery is an absurdity without precedent in legal history. This House of Cards will soon collapse.”