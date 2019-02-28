Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption indictments

After months of anticipation, Israel’s attorney general Thursday announced plans to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three criminal cases that have been investigated for more that two years.
Avichai Mandelblit said he had decided, based on police recommendations, that Netanyahu should face charges of fraud, bribery and breach of public trust.
In one case, considered the gravest for Netanyahu, the prime minister is accused of abusing his role as minister of communications in order to provide regulatory concessions to his friend and Israeli communications titan Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Bezeq telecom.
Elovitch, who has been indicted, stands accused of benefiting by up to $300,000 from the deal, through which Walla News, Bezeq’s popular website, was to provide Netanyahu supportive coverage.
Pending a hearing in which Netanyahu could seek to change the attorney general’s mind on each of the charges, he would face trial on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in that case.
In the investigation dubbed Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly demanding and accepting luxurious gifts from wealthy business contacts including Hollywood-based producer Arnon Milchan.
Netanyahu also could face trial in the matter called Case 2000, in which he allegedly negotiated with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the popular tabloid Yedioth Ahronot, to quash its principal rival, the pro-Netanyahu daily free paper Israel Hayom, in exchange for favorable coverage for the prime minister.
Mozes is also expected to be indicted.
Though expected, the allegations, only five weeks ahead of election day in Israel, when Netanyahu hopes to be reelected for a fourth consecutive term, threw the country into a frenzy.
For most of the day, Netanyahu’s party, Likud, acted to delay the attorney general’s declaration, petitioning the Supreme Court in a bid to postpone the indictments, saying they amounted to nothing more than “blatant” electoral intervention by “leftist bullies.”
In a public statement, Likud said the ultimate aim of Israel’s judicial authorities was to bring about “the downfall of the right-wing government and win the election, but not through the ballot boxes."
The Supreme Court rejected the petition without comment.
“Corruption charges are ridiculous,” Netanyahu’s personal spokesman Ofer Golan said. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received nothing from Elovitch and gave him nothing. Walla's coverage was negative and got worse before the elections. All decisions regarding Bezeq were approved by all responsible regulators and the PM acted flawlessly, as the Ministry of Justice stated in an official document. Claiming two and a half online articles constitutes bribery is an absurdity without precedent in legal history. This House of Cards will soon collapse.”
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay, in contrast, called on Netanyahu to resign.
“This is a black day for the country,” he said in a radio interview. “The prime minister is a national symbol. I ask you not to embarrass the citizens and fight to clear your name not from the prime minister’s residence.”
Tarnopolsky is a special correspondent.