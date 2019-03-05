Robert DeProspero, agent who overhauled presidential security after Reagan was shot, dies at 80

During a 20-year Secret Service career, DeProspero became best known for the stern image of him captured in photographs from Reagan's two terms in the White House. He was the 40th president's constant shadow, never more than two or three steps away and often wearing a three-piece suit. Though just 5 feet 7, the onetime college wrestler had an intimidating presence. His body was thick with muscles from a strict weightlifting routine, and his protruding brow appeared permanently furrowed in concentration.