California

Secret Service agent, robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, shot one suspect, police say; 3 arrested

Photo of a small four-door car.
After the June 15 robbery, authorities released an image of the vehicle believed involved.
(Tustin Police Department)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Police have arrested three suspects in the robbery of an off-duty Secret Service agent who was held up at gunpoint last month in Tustin.

Jamonte Fitzgerald Johnson was arrested July 11 in Riverside, Tustin police said in a statement Thursday. E’Shon Dwayne Dodson was arrested in Los Angeles on July 17 and Bertran Claude Bell was taken into custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The incident occurred the same night President Biden and former President Obama were in downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater for a gala fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign. (Biden has since announced he will not seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.)

Tustin police responded to a report of a possible robbery around 9:30 p.m. June 15 at the Tustin Field 1 residential community at Tustin Legacy, a former military base turned residential development.

According to Tustin police, Johnson got out of his car and pointed a firearm at the victim’s face while demanding his belongings.

The off-duty agent then fired at the men with his gun, police said, striking Bell.

The suspects then allegedly fled with the victim’s bag. Police later found some of the victim’s belongings nearby.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

