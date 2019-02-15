Robert Winter, who explored and explained L.A.'s architecture, dies at 94

The guidebook was initially pocket-size. But it grew in size and length, eventually weighing in at 700 pages. It was revised nearly every decade, ever denser with new or rediscovered buildings added and those that had been knocked down — or those now obscured from view by other structures — subtracted. Gebhard died in 1996, and Bob Inman, a city explorer who had written such books as “Finding Los Angeles by Foot” and “A Guide to the Public Stairways of Los Angeles,” collaborated with Winter on the most recent edition of the guidebook.