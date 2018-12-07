Los Angeles builds itself

Los Angeles has long defined itself by the idea that you can build what you want; it’s no coincidence that Programmatic architecture took root here. The city imagines itself as a blank slate, a template; like sprawl, this is both a cliché and one of the truest things about the place. In Los Angeles, we must hold multiple visions of the city in our minds at the same time. This is the contradiction and the complexity. As such, it’s only fitting that this new edition of “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” should operate as a long day’s journey through the city, a portrait in real time of the metropolis and its neighborhoods.