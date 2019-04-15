Inspired in part by the teachings of Malcolm X, Orange County Muslims travel to distant prisons to minister to inmates

“Even if that’s all you offer, by responding to them or visiting them once in a while, that’s more important than having a library full of books, or a course, so that they don’t feel alone in this, and that there are people out there who support them,” Eshaiker said. “That’s part of the motivation, once they get released, to stay on the right path, to not get distracted and to not go back to their old ways. It’s a form of rehabilitation.”