Former O.C. probation officer uses career as a backdrop in her mystery novels

Jeanette A. Fratto: I was working on my master’s degree [in social science], and had no intention of becoming a probation officer … I was planning to go into either clinical psychology or some type of counseling work. I saw a flier one day in the psychology department advertising a class of probation officers that was going to be opening, and this was in 1972. I read it, and looked at what probation officers did. They counsel, they go to court — a variety of things that sounded very interesting — and it sounded like what I wanted to do. Then I saw the pay scale, and the pay was the same for men and women. You’ve probably heard the whole thing through the years: women don’t make the same as men of the same field, and way back in the ’70s it was even more so. And so when I saw that I thought, I think I’m going to try for that.