‘Crocodile Sings’ explores Tennessee Williams’ life and works through published interviews

Parrish uses his one-man show, based primarily on written interviews with Williams, plus Dick Cavett’s 1974 televised interview, to relate the fascinating dichotomies in Williams’ emotional and psychological personality: “He was a very troubled, lonely man who came from an extremely dysfunctional family. Writing was his escape. But he was also a man who enjoyed life, who loved to laugh, who loved to travel. But most of all, his life was his writing. And, to me, he is the greatest playwright our country has ever produced.”