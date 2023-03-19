Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success. Experiential learning illustrates key concepts and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.

The LMU MBA Program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.

The LMU Executive MBA Program is designed for mid-career executives with a bachelor’s degree and a significant amount of professional, managerial or entrepreneurial experience. The 22-month program features Saturday-only classes online and in-person. LMU offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, management and taxation. Take your next bold step.

NAME OF INSTITUTION: Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

College of Business Administration: 1926

MBA: 1974

EMBA: 2000

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT: 131

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED



MBA

Executive MBA

JD/MBA

M.S./MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED



Entrepreneurship

Finance

Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

MBA: 21-36 months

EMBA: 22 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings



Entrepreneurship: No. 17

Marketing: No. 26

Business Analytics: No. 31

Part-Time MBA: No. 54

CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings:



MBA: Tier One

Executive MBA: No. 66

The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine



Entrepreneurship: No. 27 (No. 5 in the West)

TOTAL COST OF MBA

MBA: $89,202, EMBA: $110,000

REQUIRED TESTING

MBA: GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.

EMBA: GMAT/GRE not required.

APPLICATION DEADLINES

MBA: July 6, 2023 EMBA: July 6, 2023

CONNECT WITH US

To schedule a virtual appointment with an admissions recruiter, visit:



PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Dustin Cornwell, Senior Director dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu | 310-258-8707

cba.lmu.edu/gradinquiry

Visit cba.lmu.edu/gradprograms to learn more about our programs.