Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success. Experiential learning illustrates key concepts and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.
The LMU MBA Program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.
The LMU Executive MBA Program is designed for mid-career executives with a bachelor’s degree and a significant amount of professional, managerial or entrepreneurial experience. The 22-month program features Saturday-only classes online and in-person. LMU offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, management and taxation. Take your next bold step.
NAME OF INSTITUTION: Loyola Marymount University
NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: College of Business Administration
BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1911
YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED
College of Business Administration: 1926
MBA: 1974
EMBA: 2000
TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT: 131
MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED
- MBA
- Executive MBA
- JD/MBA
- M.S./MBA
MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED
- Entrepreneurship
- Finance
- Marketing
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
MBA: 21-36 months
EMBA: 22 months
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC
RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings
- Entrepreneurship: No. 17
- Marketing: No. 26
- Business Analytics: No. 31
- Part-Time MBA: No. 54
CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings:
- MBA: Tier One
- Executive MBA: No. 66
The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine
- Entrepreneurship: No. 27 (No. 5 in the West)
TOTAL COST OF MBA
MBA: $89,202, EMBA: $110,000
REQUIRED TESTING
MBA: GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.
EMBA: GMAT/GRE not required.
APPLICATION DEADLINES
MBA: July 6, 2023 EMBA: July 6, 2023
CONNECT WITH US
To schedule a virtual appointment with an admissions recruiter, visit:
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Dustin Cornwell, Senior Director dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu | 310-258-8707
cba.lmu.edu/gradinquiry
Visit cba.lmu.edu/gradprograms to learn more about our programs.