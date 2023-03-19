Advertisement
Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success. Experiential learning illustrates key concepts and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.

The LMU MBA Program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.

The LMU Executive MBA Program is designed for mid-career executives with a bachelor’s degree and a significant amount of professional, managerial or entrepreneurial experience. The 22-month program features Saturday-only classes online and in-person. LMU offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, management and taxation. Take your next bold step.

NAME OF INSTITUTION: Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED
College of Business Administration: 1926
MBA: 1974
EMBA: 2000

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT: 131

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED

  • MBA
  • Executive MBA
  • JD/MBA
  • M.S./MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

  • Entrepreneurship
  • Finance
  • Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
MBA: 21-36 months
EMBA: 22 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings

  • Entrepreneurship: No. 17
  • Marketing: No. 26
  • Business Analytics: No. 31
  • Part-Time MBA: No. 54

CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings:

  • MBA: Tier One
  • Executive MBA: No. 66

The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine

  • Entrepreneurship: No. 27 (No. 5 in the West)

TOTAL COST OF MBA
MBA: $89,202, EMBA: $110,000

REQUIRED TESTING
MBA: GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.
EMBA: GMAT/GRE not required.

APPLICATION DEADLINES
MBA: July 6, 2023 EMBA: July 6, 2023

CONNECT WITH US
To schedule a virtual appointment with an admissions recruiter, visit:

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Dustin Cornwell, Senior Director dustin.cornwell@lmu.edu | 310-258-8707
cba.lmu.edu/gradinquiry

Visit cba.lmu.edu/gradprograms to learn more about our programs.

