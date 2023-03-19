Pepperdine University

AT PEPPERDINE GRAZIADIO, THE MISSION IS TO DEVELOP STUDENTS INTO PURPOSE-DRIVEN LEADERS THROUGH EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING THAT IS ETHICAL IN FOCUS AND GLOBAL IN ORIENTATION.

By making a positive impact on students, Pepperdine Graziadio equips them to go out into the world and do the same - turning small ripples into significant waves. The Business School proudly offers a diverse range of full-time, part-time, executive, C-suite, and doctoral degree programs - many of them in a hybrid modality. From their nationally recognized MBA and specialized master’s programs to their executive doctorate and bachelor’s degree completion program, the school provides options tailored to any career stage, schedule, academic interest, and professional aspiration.

Each of Pepperdine Graziadio’s programs offers an unparalleled experience through experiential learning with an emphasis on real-world application, small class sizes that allow for personalized mentorship from industry-renowned faculty, and access to a growing global alumni network of over 47,000.

In addition to their top-ranked business degrees, students have a wide range of networking and learning opportunities available. Graziadio’s events cover a comprehensive range of industry-relevant topics, bringing in leading executives and entrepreneurs to share their insights with the larger community. With marquee events around healthcare, entertainment, sustainability, private capital, and more, the school brings together influential thinkers, experienced practitioners, and members of our Graziadio community. Alumni events include career development, networking, and lifelong learning opportunities.

(Cecily Breeding)

Unique to Graziadio is the Center for Women in Leadership (CWL), which provides mentoring, networking, and skills development programs dedicated to empowering female students to reach their full potential and contribute to the overall conversation around women in leadership. Additionally, for those interested in corporate citizenship and sustainability, the Pepperdine Graziadio certificate in Socially, Environmentally, and Ethically Responsible (SEER) business strategy allows students to complement their MBA with courses and activities that will empower them to be more mindful leaders and entrepreneurs.

Founded in 1969, the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University is dedicated to shaping leaders who will contribute to the betterment of business practice. This intention is embodied in the school’s mission, its founder’s and benefactor’s points of view, and a daily commitment to the hallmarks of entrepreneurship, integrity, and academic excellence.

In 1996, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School was endowed by and takes its name from George L. Graziadio, Jr. His core values continue to be reflected in the program offerings to this day, encouraging integrity, courage with compassion, a pioneering spirit, and action taken “today, not tomorrow.” Anchored in integrity and innovation with an entrepreneurial spirit, the school advances applied learning in small classes that deepen connections and stimulate critical thinking. Pepperdine Graziadio’s faculty inspires students to think boldly and drive meaningful change, guiding them to realize their greatest potential as values-centered professionals who apply educational, spiritual, and ethical approaches to positively impact the lives of their colleagues, customers, and communities.

(Cecily Breeding)

Programs are offered at campuses in Malibu, West Los Angeles, Irvine, Calabasas, and online. Learn more about Pepperdine Graziadio by visiting bschool.pepperdine.edu/mba.

NAME OF INSTITUTION: Pepperdine University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM: Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Dean Deborah F. Crown

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1937

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1969

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT

MBA programs: 259• As of 2021-2022

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED: On-campus, online, hybrid and fast-track

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Business Analytics, Digital Innovation and Information Systems, Dispute Resolution, Entertainment, Media, and Sports Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Managing Organizational Change, Marketing, General Management, and Global Business

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: Duration depends on the specific program a student selects. Some programs take as little as 12 months to complete, while others are more flexible, allowing students up to seven years to finish their degree.

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: Malibu, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and Calabasas

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WSCUC)

RANKINGS

Full-Time MBA

Fortune: No.53 MBA Nationwide

Bloomberg: No.63 Nationwide, No.15 Diversity, No.15 Entrepreneurship, No.45 Learning

Forbes: No.7 Best Faith MBA Nationally, No. 4 Best MBA in Southern California

Princeton Review: No.10 Greatest Resources for Women, No.5 Best MBA for Nonprofit, No.6 for Most Competitive Students

Part-Time MBA

Fortune: No.39 Best Part-Time MBA Nationwide

U.S. News & World Report: No. 57 Best Part-Time MBA in the Nation

Executive Programs

Fortune: No.44 Best Executive MBA Program in the Nation

CEO Magazine: No. 30 Best MBA in the World, Tier One Executive MBA among North American Programs

U.S. News & World Report: No.28 Best Executive MBA

CEO World: No.4 World’s Best Universities For Doctor of Business Administration

Online MBA

Fortune: No.37 Best Online MBA Nationwide

Princeton: No.17 Online MBA Nationwide

U.S. News & World Report: No. 65 Best Online MBA Program Nationwide, No. 62 Best Online MBA for Veterans Nationwide

TOTAL COST OF MBA: Cost varies by program and scholarships, and financial aid are available.

REQUIRED TESTING: Required testing varies by program. Please contact a recruitment advisor to learn more.

APPLICATION DEADLINES: Fall 2023: Full-Time MBA Final Deadline: June 15, 2023 Part-Time MBA Final Deadline: July 17, 2023 Executive MBA Final Deadline: August 14, 2023 PKE MBA Final Deadline: September 5, 2023

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Karen Jackson Executive Director of Recruitment karen.jackson@pepperdine.edu 310.568.5731

