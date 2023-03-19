Ranked among the nation’s premier business schools, USC Marshall’s unparalleled alumni reach and close industry ties place graduates exactly where they want to be.

Our students and alumni play leading roles in industries that have built and continue to drive L.A. forward - from real estate and accounting to marketing and finance to entertainment and tech. More than 94 percent of Marshall MBAs found employment within three months of graduation, with nearly half landing at tech, media, and entertainment companies like Google, Amazon, Disney and NBCUniversal.

With 463,000 USC alumni around the globe and 95,000 USC Marshall alumni representing 145 countries, lifetime relationships are forged and doors are opened in every desired sector. Most importantly, the exceptional faculty and experiential learning environment readies students to have an immediate impact on the world-class businesses they join, turning ideas into outcomes right away.

NAME OF INSTITUTION: University of Southern California

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM USC: Marshall School of Business

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN: Geoffrey Garrett

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1880

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 1920

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED: Full-Time MBA (FTMBA), Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM), Online MBA (OMBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), International Business and Research (IBEAR), 1 Year MBA

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT: Full-Time MBA (FTMBA): 401; Part-Time MBA (MBA.PM): 546; Online MBA (OMBA): 288; Executive MBA (EMBA): 125; International Business Education and Research MBA (IBEAR): 50

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Accounting, Branding, Business Analytics, Commercial Banking, Corporate Finance, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Health Care Administration, Hedge Funds, Information Systems, International Business, Investment Banking, Marketing, Operations Management, Organizational Leadership, Private Equity, Real Estate Finance, Social Entrepreneurship, Strategic Management and Consulting, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, Technology Commercialization, Venture Capital

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

FTMBA: 2 years (22 months), MBA.PM: 3 years (33 months), OMBA: 2 years (21 months), EMBA: 2 years (22 months), IBEAR MBA: 1 year (12 months)

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: University Park Campus, Los Angeles

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS: AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS: U.S. News & World Report: FTMBA: #19, MBA.PM: #9, OMBA: #3

TOTAL COST OF MBA

FTMBA: $138,411*

MBA.PM: $138,411*

OMBA: $119,822, EMBA: $165,000,

IBEAR MBA: $133,042

*Tuition only

REQUIRED TESTING: GMAT or GRE requirements vary by program; TOEFL or IELTS required of most international applicants

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS: Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/graduateprograms/mba-programs for upcoming information sessions by program.

APPLICATION DEADLINES: Please visit marshall.usc.edu/programs/graduateprograms/mba-programs for application deadlines by program.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

FTMBA, MBA.PM, EMBA, and IBEAR MBA MBA Admissions: 630 Childs Way - JKP 308, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2633 Phone: (213) 740-7846 Email: marshallmba@marshall.usc.edu

IBEAR Email: IBEARMBAAdmissions@marshall.usc.edu</a>

Website: marshall.usc.edu/programs/graduate-programs/mba-programs