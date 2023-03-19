University of the West

UWest helps business leaders awaken their professional purpose by asking questions that matter most. Our business administration programs provide in-depth education in specialized technical fields, examine the ethical aspects of decision-making, and address issues of management from a culturally aware global perspective.

Making your dream a reality, UWest levels the financial playing field with quality graduate education at a competitive cost point.

Globally-Minded. Join faculty and students from around the world to hone your skills for the global market in classes that develop your cultural and ethical awareness.

Personalized Attention. Benefit from an experienced faculty dedicated to your personal development and career growth. Enjoy small class sizes while studying a diverse curriculum that focuses on ethics and values.

Fast and Flexible. Complete your degree or certificate in as little as one year. Flexible schedules provide the convenience that working professionals need to take that next step. -----------------

Easy Application. Skip the GMAT and GRE. Take advantage of rolling admission with available summer courses.

Scholarships Available. Apply for one of our university scholarships. Federal loans are also available for eligible applicants.

OUR PROGRAMS

•MBA

(14 classes/40 units)

Traditional on-campus program that builds foundational skills - with an integrated internship

•Professional MBA

(11 classes/33 units)

Distance online education or traditional on-campus program for the working professional

•Graduate Certificate in Business

(7 classes/21 units)

Short-form program tailored to your specific needs and interests

•Post-MBA Certificate

(7 classes/21 units)

Enhance your MBA with specialized coursework

Our optional concentrations prepare graduates for professional leadership positions in for-profit and nonprofit organizations worldwide:

•Information Systems*

•Data Analytics*

•Finance*

•International Business

•Nonprofit Organization Management

*STEM-designated concentration leading to the 24-month STEM OPT extension for eligible F-1 students

APPLY TODAY

applyuwest.org

Contact: admissions@uwest.edu

Phone: 855.468.9375

Visit: University of the West, 1409 Walnut Grove Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770