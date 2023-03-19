The University of West Los Angeles began as a private educational institution with just six students in 1966, when a visionary group of local educators resolved to address the need for educational programs geared toward the working adult. With a mission of democratizing education and broadening the greater community’s access to top-notch education in law, UWLA was born. UWLA has been providing high quality education to budding legal professionals ever since. In July 2002, the law school expanded by acquiring the San Fernando Valley College of Law, located in Chatsworth. UWLA now has campuses near LAX in West L.A. and Woodland Hills.

In 2012, UWLA opened its School of Business with a similar opportunity mission - to democratize education by serving our communities with high quality, higher education for a more diverse population of students. Today, UWLA proudly offers the Master of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (degree completion program), along with the school’s Juris Doctor program.

UWLA is a small private university that prides itself on its high-touch, hands-on learning environment. Students are supported by small class sizes and taught by professors who are not only scholars but are experts and professionals in their fields. The result is a practical program that prepares students for real-world work scenarios rather than purely theoretical learning.

A pioneer of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, UWLA has continued to perfect its online coursework and has added back an in-person hybrid model, allowing students the best of both worlds. UWLA is also an attractive option for international students, many of whom find the affordability, the flexibility of learning options, the practical program applications, and the school’s focus on technology highly appealing. With both 15-month and two-year options, and rolling admissions throughout five starts per year, the UWLA School of Business Master of Science program opens a world of opportunity for the right student. There are no entry requirements or exams besides providing a documented Bachelor’s degree in good standing. Students interested in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration completion program only require proof of an Associate’s degree or equivalent credits. UWLA admissions counselors will help anyone assess their candidacy and walk them through the application and financial aid process. University of West Los Angeles

NAME OF INSTITUTION: University of West Los Angeles

NAME OF PROGRAM: Masters of Science in Business, Leadership, and Technology

DEAN: Talon Brown, Dean, School of Business

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED: 1966

YEAR PROGRAM WAS STARTED: 2012

TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT: 25 (per cohort)

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED: Online: Coursework delivered fully online, hybrid, or in-person lectures and meetings, plus online lessons and learning

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED: Leadership, Management, and Technology

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS: 15 months or 24 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS: West Los Angeles Campus 9800 S. La Cienega Blvd., 12th Floor Inglewood, CA 90301

San Fernando Valley Campus 21650 Oxnard Blvd., Suite 200 Woodland Hills, CA 91367

In-person, virtual, and hybrid instruction are available.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

The University of West Los Angeles is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. UWLA is a private institution approved to operate by the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education. The California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education has approved the School of Business’ Masters of Science in Leadership, Management, and Technology degree, and the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM: $24,444 Scholarships and grants available through the UWLA Financial Aid Office

REQUIRED TESTING: None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS: Monthly virtual open houses; check uwla.edu for calendar listings.

APPLICATION DEADLINES: Rolling admissions; five term starts per year.

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION: Talon L. Brown, Esq., Dean, School of Business TLBrown@uwla.edu

Admissions Contact: Verdel Baskin, 310.342.5291