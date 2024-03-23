Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world. Small, intimate classes are led by faculty who are invested in their students’ success.

Experiential learning illustrates key concepts, and hands-on projects provide opportunities to apply new skills.

The LMU MBA Program, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, helps students hone their management skills, develop business acumen, understand global perspectives and expand their network. The program is designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of professional experience. Classes are held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals.

LMU offers a variety of other graduate business programs in accounting, business analytics, entertainment leadership, entrepreneurship, management and taxation.

Take your next bold step and visit cba.lmu.edu/gradprograms to learn more.

NAME OF INSTITUTION Loyola Marymount University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM College of Business Administration

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D.

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1911

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

College of Business Administration: 1926

MBA Program: 1974

TOTALMBA ENROLLMENT 85

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED

MBA

JD/MBA

MS/MBA

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

Entrepreneurship

Finance

Marketing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA: 21-36 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS All programs take place on LMU’s main campus in Westchester near Playa Vista.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

AACSB, WASC

RANKINGS

U.S. News & World Report graduate rankings

• Entrepreneurship: No. 12

• Marketing: No. 23

• Management: No. 27

• Business Analytics: No. 34

• Part-Time MBA: No. 63

The Princeton Review Entrepreneur Magazine

• Entrepreneurship: No. 27 (No. 6 in the West)

TOTAL COST OF MBA $93,476

REQUIRED TESTING GMAT or GRE required. Waivers available to qualified applicants.

APPLICATION DEADLINES May 31, 2024

CONNECT WITH US To schedule a virtual appointment with an admissions recruiter, visit mba.lmu.edu/contact

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Dustin Cornwell, Senior Director| 310.258.8707

cba.lmu.edu/gradinquiry

