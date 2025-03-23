In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, staying ahead requires adaptability, innovation and a deep understanding of AI-driven transformation. Biola University’s Adaptive MBA is uniquely designed to equip leaders with the skills to navigate and shape the future of business - all through a lens of biblical wisdom, ethical leadership and cutting-edge AI integration.

A Future-Proof MBA: Three Core Differentiators

Fast-Track your Growth with Expert-Led Intensives

Stay ahead of the curve with immersive 3-day intensives led by top professors from major universities and industry trailblazers from powerhouse companies like Amazon, Starbucks and Nike. Dive deep into emerging topics like agentic AI, cryptocurrency and behavioral economics.

Master New Skills Through AI Business Sprints

Engage in 3- to 5-week AI business sprints, where you’ll tackle real-world challenges issued by current business leaders. Access cutting-edge resources through Biola’s AI Venture Studio and AI Lab to gain experience in using artificial intelligence for business innovation. Craft a Comprehensive “Kingdom Challenge Plan”

In the MBA program, you’ll develop a Kingdom Challenge Plan - a purpose-driven business strategy that blends your education, values and passions to make a lasting impact. Graduating with more than just a degree, you’ll have a dynamic venture plan to guide your career and change the world for Christ.

Six Additional Program Highlights: Skill-Based Certifications - Earn micro-credentials in AI augmentation, entertainment business and behavioral economics to enhance your resumé; and career prospects.

Flexible, Adaptive Learning – Choose from personalized electives across disciplines, shaping your MBA to fit your career trajectory.

World-Class Business Faculty – Learn from leaders at JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Microsoft, In-N-Out and Bank of America who bring decades of industry expertise. Human-Centric Business Skills - Develop emotional intelligence, social influence and critical thinking, ensuring you lead with wisdom and impact.

1:1 Christian Business Mentorship – Connect with industry-aligned Christian mentors who guide your professional and spiritual growth.

Biblical Integration in Every Course – Approach complex business challenges with a faith-driven, ethical perspective that distinguishes Biola graduates in the marketplace.

Break free from business as usual. The Adaptive MBA at Biola University isn’t just about earning a degree - it’s about equipping forward-thinking leaders with the tools, wisdom and faith to transform industries and make a kingdom impact.

Learn more and apply today: biola.edu/adaptivemba

MASTER THE FUTURE OF BUSINESS WITH AI-POWERED AGILITY

NAME OF INSTITUTION Biola University

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Crowell School of Business-Adaptive MBA

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Michael Arena

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1908

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED Adaptive MBA: Fall 2025 MBA: 2001

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT Beginning Fall ’25 MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED The Adaptive MBA offers skill badges based on market demand, replacing traditional concentrations.

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 16-24 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Hybrid

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS WSCUC / ACBSP

RANKINGS Biola University is ranked the #1 Christian University for Faith in Action See biola.edu/rankings for details.

TOTAL COST OF MBA $837 per credit, $30,132

REQUIRED TESTING N/A

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

March 12, 2025, 6:00 p.m.

March 26, 2025, 6:00 pm

April 10, 2025, 10:00 am

April 23, 2025, 6:00 pm

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Fall Semester Early Action: June 1

General: July 1

International Students: June 1

Spring Semester General: December 1

International Students: October 1