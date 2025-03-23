Biola University
In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, staying ahead requires adaptability, innovation and a deep understanding of AI-driven transformation. Biola University’s Adaptive MBA is uniquely designed to equip leaders with the skills to navigate and shape the future of business - all through a lens of biblical wisdom, ethical leadership and cutting-edge AI integration.
A Future-Proof MBA: Three Core Differentiators
Fast-Track your Growth with Expert-Led Intensives
Stay ahead of the curve with immersive 3-day intensives led by top professors from major universities and industry trailblazers from powerhouse companies like Amazon, Starbucks and Nike. Dive deep into emerging topics like agentic AI, cryptocurrency and behavioral economics.
Master New Skills Through AI Business Sprints
Engage in 3- to 5-week AI business sprints, where you’ll tackle real-world challenges issued by current business leaders. Access cutting-edge resources through Biola’s AI Venture Studio and AI Lab to gain experience in using artificial intelligence for business innovation. Craft a Comprehensive “Kingdom Challenge Plan”
In the MBA program, you’ll develop a Kingdom Challenge Plan - a purpose-driven business strategy that blends your education, values and passions to make a lasting impact. Graduating with more than just a degree, you’ll have a dynamic venture plan to guide your career and change the world for Christ.
Six Additional Program Highlights: Skill-Based Certifications - Earn micro-credentials in AI augmentation, entertainment business and behavioral economics to enhance your resumé; and career prospects.
Flexible, Adaptive Learning – Choose from personalized electives across disciplines, shaping your MBA to fit your career trajectory.
World-Class Business Faculty – Learn from leaders at JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Microsoft, In-N-Out and Bank of America who bring decades of industry expertise. Human-Centric Business Skills - Develop emotional intelligence, social influence and critical thinking, ensuring you lead with wisdom and impact.
1:1 Christian Business Mentorship – Connect with industry-aligned Christian mentors who guide your professional and spiritual growth.
Biblical Integration in Every Course – Approach complex business challenges with a faith-driven, ethical perspective that distinguishes Biola graduates in the marketplace.
Break free from business as usual. The Adaptive MBA at Biola University isn’t just about earning a degree - it’s about equipping forward-thinking leaders with the tools, wisdom and faith to transform industries and make a kingdom impact.
Learn more and apply today: biola.edu/adaptivemba
MASTER THE FUTURE OF BUSINESS WITH AI-POWERED AGILITY
NAME OF INSTITUTION Biola University
NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM Crowell School of Business-Adaptive MBA
BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Michael Arena
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1908
YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED Adaptive MBA: Fall 2025 MBA: 2001
TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT Beginning Fall ’25 MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED The Adaptive MBA offers skill badges based on market demand, replacing traditional concentrations.
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS 16-24 months
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Hybrid
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS WSCUC / ACBSP
RANKINGS Biola University is ranked the #1 Christian University for Faith in Action See biola.edu/rankings for details.
TOTAL COST OF MBA $837 per credit, $30,132
REQUIRED TESTING N/A
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS
March 12, 2025, 6:00 p.m.
March 26, 2025, 6:00 pm
April 10, 2025, 10:00 am
April 23, 2025, 6:00 pm
APPLICATION DEADLINES
Fall Semester Early Action: June 1
General: July 1
International Students: June 1
Spring Semester General: December 1
International Students: October 1
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION Hannah Drewry, mba@biola.edu, 562.944.0351, x3292