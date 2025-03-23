2025’s Top MBA Programs in Southern California

LA Times Studios presents the 25 largest MBA programs in Southern California ranked by number of graduates in 2024.

The list includes colleges and universities that operate graduate business schools with campuses in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties. Information was provided by representatives of the programs. Several programs, including University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, which has more than 1,200 students enrolled in MBA programs, declined to provide information. As a group, the 25 largest MBA programs in Southern California awarded 3,788 degrees in 2024.

In addition to these programs, we feature detailed profiles of some of the best MBA offerings in Southern California. These select colleges have a myriad of curriculums to suit anyone seeking their MBA and are ready to help students reach the next level in their education.