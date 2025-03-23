Transformative Business Education at University of Redlands

If you are looking to advance your career, change industries, or gain greater expertise - University of Redlands business programs are designed to prepare working professionals, like you, to lead with purpose and impact and succeed in business and society.

Earning your degree in 24 months or less, attending one night per week either in-person or online, you’ll develop 21st-century skills and gain real-world experience with faculty who are experts in their field and care about your success. You’ll prepare personally and professionally to create transformational change in your career, organization and community.

A Leader in Business Education A Redlands MBA provides you with the skills, knowledge and opportunities for professional growth that you need to succeed in business and beyond. Through our programs, you’ll develop as a purposeful, ethical and innovative leader who is ready to tackle the most complex business and organizational challenges in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

We’re now offering our MBA with concentrations in fields that impact careers:

MBA with Healthcare Administration combines core business management principles with specialized knowledge of the healthcare industry. This degree is designed to prepare students for leadership and administrative roles within healthcare organizations, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, insurance firms and other healthcare-related entities.

MBA with Human Resources Management equips students with both broad business management skills and specialized knowledge in human resources. This degree prepares individuals for leadership roles in HR departments across various industries, where they will be responsible for managing an organization’s human capital, fostering a positive workplace culture and aligning HR strategies with overall business goals.

MBA with Organizational Leadership focuses on developing advanced leadership skills, strategic thinking and change management expertise. This degree is designed to prepare professionals for leadership roles where they can effectively manage teams, foster a positive organizational culture and drive innovation and growth within an organization.

MBA with Global Business prepares students to analyze the reasons behind the movement of goods, services, labor, capital and production between nations and the implications of government and business policies.

MBA with Finance focuses on developing comprehensive insight into financial markets and analyzing the rationale behind the financial actions taken within firms. Finance concentration courses examine the linkages between the financial structures present in the external environment and the financial arrangements internal to business.

MBA with Marketing provides students with an understanding of the fundamentals of domestic and global marketing strategy. Students in the program develop critical skills for marketers, including analytical and digital competence. Students will also learn how to focus on the customer while operating and understanding marketing scenarios in a global marketplace.

MBA with Location Analytics guides students to harness the power of location intelligence to lead 21st-century businesses and organizations by mastering the skills to incorporate location analytics into different areas of business, identify roles that location analytics can play and employ location intelligence to empower managers and leaders to make more effective decisions.

Presidio MBA in Sustainable Solutions equips students to become skilled leaders of this new world. Our unique curriculum pairs rigorous management theory and practice with an integrated look at sustainability, social justice and environmental stewardship, all within an affordable, flexible program that includes part-time and online learning opportunities.

Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) In a data-driven economy, harnessing the power of business analytics can help you create meaningful insights and make strategic, ethical decisions that will enhance your organization and your career. With the MSBA, you gain the quantitative and technical business skills necessary to thrive in this fast-growing analytics field.

Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) As a 21st-century leader, learn how to make a positive impact by leading with strategy, purpose and execution. The MSOL program develops purposeful, ethical and innovative leaders who are ready to succeed in the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

Why choose University of Redlands?

Convenient online and in-person offerings

Start in May or September

$0 application fee

Strong professional connections with more than 30,000 alumni in the Redlands Network

Accredited by WSCUC and ACBSP

Ranked among the Top 10 Best Universities in the West (2025 U.S. News & World Report)

Ranked among the Top 20 Best National Universities, Masters (Washington Monthly) Highly Satisfied Graduates

97% of our 2024 graduates say they were overall satisfied with the value of their business education at the University of Redlands.

90% of our 2024 graduates believe their degree will help their earning power within the next five years.

NAME OF INSTITUTION University of Redlands

NAME OF BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM School of Business & Society

BUSINESS SCHOOL DEAN Thomas Horan, PhD

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED 1907

YEAR BUSINESS SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED MBA started in 1985

TOTAL MBA ENROLLMENT 196

MBA PLATFORMS OFFERED In-person Online synchronous Online asynchronous

MBA AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Finance Healthcare Administration Human Resource Management Location Analytics Marketing Organizational Leadership Presidio MBA in Sustainable Solutions Global Studies

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS MBA: 18-24 months MS Business Analytics: 18 months MS Organizational Leadership: 14 months

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS Redlands Main Campus Marin Campus

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS ACBSP (Redlands MBA only) WASC/WSCUC

TOTAL COST OF MBA Costs vary due to length of program and type of MBA More than 90% of School of Business & Society students are receiving financial assistance in the form of scholarships, tuition discounts, or loans.

REQUIRED TESTING None

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS redlands.edu/grad-events

MBA APPLICATION DEADLINES Summer: April 1 Fall: June 1 Spring: October 1