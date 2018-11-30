Magnitude-6.6 earthquake strikes Anchorage

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked buildings in Anchorage on Friday, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska’s largest city.
An Associated Press reporter saw cracks in a building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.
People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.
