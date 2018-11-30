Advertisement

Magnitude-6.6 earthquake strikes Anchorage

By Associated Press
Nov 30, 2018 | 10:00 AM

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked buildings in Anchorage on Friday, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska’s largest city.

An Associated Press reporter saw cracks in a building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Some Alaskans took to Twitter following the quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

10 a.m.: This article was updated after an aftershock occurred and the earthquake was downgraded from magnitude 6.7 to a magnitude 6.6.

This article was originally published at 9:40 a.m.

