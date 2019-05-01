Guatemalan 16-year-old boy dies in U.S. custody after crossing the border

The department’s statement provided the following description of what happened next: The morning after he was transferred to the shelter, the youth became “noticeably ill” with fever, chills and a headache. Shelter personnel took him to an emergency room, and he was treated and released to the shelter later that day. A day later, on April 22, the youth's health deteriorated again, and he was taken by ambulance to another emergency room, transferred to a children’s hospital and sent to intensive care, where he spent several days.