As tobacco sales dry up, Kentucky farmers look to the state’s ‘original crop’ — hemp

On a recent afternoon, Furnish watched half a dozen employees test hemp oil in a small warehouse a few minutes from his barn. Furnish, a taciturn man who says he’s most comfortable outside on a farm, is part owner of Ananda Hemp — a company that extracts CBD from the plant. He intends to increase his hemp acreage from 200 to 250 this year; most of those plants, he said, will be processed for CBD oils.