After Notre Dame fire, donations spike for 3 black churches that burned in Louisiana

“God is real,” said David Sylvester, a 56-year-old deacon of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Port Barre, when he heard about the spike in donations to the historic family church, where his brother, Kyle, is the pastor. “Your Paris church, it’s 800 or more years old. It’s a national icon,” he said, noting that he had visited Notre Dame last year with his son. “At the same time, here in America we need to focus on coming together.”