Denver votes to decriminalize magic mushrooms, in unofficial results

In a last-minute surprise, it appears this city has lived up to its libertarian leanings and passed an ordinance decriminalizing hallucinogenic magic mushrooms, the first measure of its kind in the nation.
For much of Tuesday and into Wednesday, Initiative 301 appeared headed for defeat. But the unofficial results, which will be certified May 16, now show it passing by a razor-thin vote margin of 50.56% to 49.44%.
The ordinance would essentially prohibit local authorities from enforcing criminal penalties for possession of psilocybin mushrooms for personal use.
California failed to get a similar measure on the ballot last year, and activists in Oregon hope to put the issue to a statewide vote in 2020.
Denver has been a pioneer in drug legalization. It decriminalized marijuana in 2005, seven years before Colorado became the first state to legalize it, and last November the city tried to create the nation’s first “safe injection” site — a medically supervised area for intravenous drug users. That failed after being declared illegal by state and federal authorities.
Supporters of this measure spent months touting the therapeutic properties of the naturally occurring mushrooms, which contain the drug psilocybin, saying they are effective in treating anxiety, depression and drug addiction.
Some of those claims are backed up by researchers who are also quick to note that psilocybin is a powerful drug that should be taken only under strict supervision.
Critics said psilocybin mushrooms were primarily used recreationally, not for medicinal purposes. The measure, they said, was simply the first step toward legalizing and eventually commercializing a powerful drug.