Migrant woman and 3 children found dead in Rio Grande in Texas

Migrant deaths have continued along the river this year as the number crossing illegally has surged to nearly 600,000, more than half of them families. The influx has overwhelmed Border Patrol agents, whose leaders have said they are stretched thin. In addition, providing shelter for the increased number of migrants has reached a tipping point. In some cases, there are 15,000 migrants housed in spaces designed for 4,000. The Trump administration has been erecting massive emergency tent shelters. The crunch is particularly tough in South Texas, the busiest crossings for migrant families, especially the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso.