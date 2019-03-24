2nd Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student dies in what police call ‘apparent suicide’

A week ago, the Parkland, Fla., school was shaken by the death of Sydney Aiello, who took her own life. She struggled with survivor's guilt and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, her mother told CBS Miami. Aiello was a senior at Stoneman Douglas last year when a gunman killed 17 students and school staff. One of her friends, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the shooting.