Migrant border crossings are down, but in Texas the bodies keep showing up

Falfurrias has long been a deathtrap for migrants. About 70 miles north of the border, it’s home to one of a handful of Border Patrol checkpoints designed to confine migrants to the Rio Grande Valley. Smugglers drop migrants along the highway south of the checkpoint with promises to pick them up to the north. The Border Patrol and immigrant advocates have tried to help those stranded on the ranchland, adding rescue beacons, water stations and — most recently — placards with coordinates to help find those calling 911 for help. But over the years, many still became lost, injured or dehydrated and died.