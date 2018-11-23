University of Washington band members injured after bus rolls over on way to Apple Cup

Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol said the crash, which he attributed to ice and fog, took place around 5:30 p.m. local time about three miles west of George, about the midway point of the approximately five-hour drive from Seattle to Pullman. The charter bus was one of six carrying the band and spirit members, and the Times reports that 56 people were on the bus that rolled over. The uninjured transferred to other buses.