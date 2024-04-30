At least 25 injured when L.A. Metro train, bus collide outside Exposition Park

Firefighters are on scene of a collision between a Metro Rail train and a bus at Exposition Park on Tuesday.

A Los Angeles Metro train and a USC transportation bus collided outside Exposition Park shortly before noon, injuring at least 25 people, according to authorities.

Los Angeles City firefighters rolled to the scene at 11:54 a.m. after receiving a report of an accident at 901 W. Exposition Blvd., just north of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Dave Sotero, Los Angeles Metro communications director, said the bus crossed into the path of a Metro E Line train. The light rail line runs from East Los Angeles to downtown Santa Monica mainly at street level, and not all of the crossings have gates.

Calls to USC were not immediately returned.

Sotero said the Los Angeles Police Department would be in charge of the investigation.

At least 20 passengers were aboard the train, and 14 of those individuals were evaluated for minor injuries, according to Los Angeles Fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange. Sotero estimated at least 25 people were injured in total. That number is based on reports received from Metro’s operations team along with information from LAPD and LAFD.

A unknown number have been transported to the hospital.

The bus driver and a passenger aboard were transported to an area hospital in moderate to serious condition, according to Prange. It’s unknown how many people were aboard the bus.

“Metro offers its sympathy to those injured in the accident,” Sotero said.

Service on the E Line was suspended between Expo-Vermont and Jefferson-USC stations for several hours Tuesday, according to L.A. Metro. Sotero said Metro transported passengers between stops via a temporary bus line.

He said the train was expected to be operating on a single track in the affected area as of 1:30 p.m.