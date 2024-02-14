Advertisement
California

Two Anaheim teenagers hospitalized after speeding car hits them on the sidewalk

A speeding car crashed into a group of students that were standing on the sidewalk by the Anaheim Tennis Center on Feb. 13. (OC Hawk)

By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
A speeding car in Anaheim lost control, jumped a curb and struck students from a nearby high school standing on the sidewalk, causing two of them to be hospitalized.

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Anaheim Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision involving pedestrians on State College Boulevard at Wagner Avenue.

Officers discovered that a vehicle driving west on Wagner had gone out of control after turning south on State College, striking pedestrians and a utility pole, said Jon McClintock, public information officer for the police department.

A video obtained by OC Hawk News shows a group of students standing on the sidewalk by the Anaheim Tennis Center sign when a screeching blue BMW runs over the curb, slams into a utility pole and crashes into them.

“Both pedestrians, students from a nearby high school, were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition,” McClintock said.

The driver remained on the scene, and no arrests have been made, he said.

“Speed is a factor [in] the collision and the incident remains under investigation,” McClintock said.

Anaheim Union High School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment about which school the students attended.

CaliforniaOrange County
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

